David Moore's 38-yard touchdown catch will have you on your toes

Lindsey Wisniewski

David Moore’s eighth-career touchdown was one for the ages.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver caught a 38-yard deep ball from Russell Wilson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots that had the sports world buzzing.

Moore, somehow, managed to keep his feet in bounds to make a ridiculous touchdown grab from Wilson to give Seattle the 21-17 edge over the Patriots.

What…how?

Per Next Gen Stats, the 38-yard score from Wilson to Moore has just a 6.3 completion probability, the second-most improbably completion since 2018.

Honestly, we need MOORE of this footwork, and NFL Twitter agrees.

The Seahawks continued their dominance in the third quarter. Wilson found rookie Freddie Swain in the end zone for another Seattle score. The Seahawks have a 28-17 as the fourth quarter gets underway. 

