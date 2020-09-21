David Moore's 38-yard touchdown catch will have you on your toes originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
David Moore’s eighth-career touchdown was one for the ages.
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver caught a 38-yard deep ball from Russell Wilson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots that had the sports world buzzing.
Moore, somehow, managed to keep his feet in bounds to make a ridiculous touchdown grab from Wilson to give Seattle the 21-17 edge over the Patriots.
What…how?
Footwork you have to see to believe.— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
How in the WORLD did David Moore stay in here?! #NEvsSEA | NBC pic.twitter.com/cY2CTs3bTM
Per Next Gen Stats, the 38-yard score from Wilson to Moore has just a 6.3 completion probability, the second-most improbably completion since 2018.
Honestly, we need MOORE of this footwork, and NFL Twitter agrees.
Touchdown #Seahawks— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) September 21, 2020
Russell Wilson 38-yard TD to David Moore. No idea how Moore kept both feet in there.
TOUCHDOWN, SEAHAWKS! DAVID MOORE WHAT IN THE WORLD. AND HE WAS IN BOUNDS!— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 21, 2020
TOE. DRAG. SWAG.— PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2020
Unbelievable catch from David Moore for the TD!pic.twitter.com/MFFhasWZk7
TOUCHDOWN! Amazing throw-and-catch from Russell Wilson to David Moore.— Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) September 21, 2020
Incredible footwork by Moore to stay in-bounds. Love the trajectory and placement by Wilson up the sideline. Elite. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/uBX45J5S0Q
Incredible from David Moore. pic.twitter.com/mv3Djg8Cyx— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 21, 2020
Everything about this play was insane. Russell Wilson throws another perfect deep ball and David Moore keeps his feet in for a 38-yard TD.#LetRussCook pic.twitter.com/oQ6mqWMD2B— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2020
How did David Moore stay in bounds? 😳 @DMoeSwagg23 #Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2020
📺: #NEvsSEA on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/D3Z0XewhrI pic.twitter.com/sTJpcG5Vfv
The footwork on that David Moore TD shouldn't be possible. I twisted my ankle getting off the couch today.— Robert Mays (@robertmays) September 21, 2020
David Moore ... HOW? pic.twitter.com/5KXNZLl3RU— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 21, 2020
The Seahawks continued their dominance in the third quarter. Wilson found rookie Freddie Swain in the end zone for another Seattle score. The Seahawks have a 28-17 as the fourth quarter gets underway.
Stay locked in on NBCS Northwest as we bring you more from Week 2!
[Listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks podcast with NBC Sports Boston's Patriot Reporter Phil Perry]