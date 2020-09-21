David Moore's 38-yard touchdown catch will have you on your toes originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

David Moore’s eighth-career touchdown was one for the ages.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver caught a 38-yard deep ball from Russell Wilson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots that had the sports world buzzing.

Moore, somehow, managed to keep his feet in bounds to make a ridiculous touchdown grab from Wilson to give Seattle the 21-17 edge over the Patriots.

What…how?

Footwork you have to see to believe.



How in the WORLD did David Moore stay in here?! #NEvsSEA | NBC pic.twitter.com/cY2CTs3bTM — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

Per Next Gen Stats, the 38-yard score from Wilson to Moore has just a 6.3 completion probability, the second-most improbably completion since 2018.

Honestly, we need MOORE of this footwork, and NFL Twitter agrees.

Touchdown #Seahawks



Russell Wilson 38-yard TD to David Moore. No idea how Moore kept both feet in there. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) September 21, 2020

TOUCHDOWN, SEAHAWKS! DAVID MOORE WHAT IN THE WORLD. AND HE WAS IN BOUNDS! — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 21, 2020

TOE. DRAG. SWAG.



Unbelievable catch from David Moore for the TD!pic.twitter.com/MFFhasWZk7 — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2020

TOUCHDOWN! Amazing throw-and-catch from Russell Wilson to David Moore.



Incredible footwork by Moore to stay in-bounds. Love the trajectory and placement by Wilson up the sideline. Elite. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/uBX45J5S0Q — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) September 21, 2020

Incredible from David Moore. pic.twitter.com/mv3Djg8Cyx — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 21, 2020

Everything about this play was insane. Russell Wilson throws another perfect deep ball and David Moore keeps his feet in for a 38-yard TD.#LetRussCook pic.twitter.com/oQ6mqWMD2B — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2020

The footwork on that David Moore TD shouldn't be possible. I twisted my ankle getting off the couch today. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) September 21, 2020

The Seahawks continued their dominance in the third quarter. Wilson found rookie Freddie Swain in the end zone for another Seattle score. The Seahawks have a 28-17 as the fourth quarter gets underway.

Stay locked in on NBCS Northwest as we bring you more from Week 2!

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks podcast with NBC Sports Boston's Patriot Reporter Phil Perry]