David Moore’s return means Seahawks can resume creative touchdown celebrations

The Seattle Seahawks are 2-0 and have put up 49 points in the process. But for all the scoring, Seattle's end zone celebrations have left much to be desired. The Seahawks – their wide receivers in particular – built a reputation in 2018 for having some of the NFL's most creative group displays.

There was the Nolan Ryan bean ball, the "Drumline" reenactment and then this dance sequence that earned the league's celebration of the year honors.

So what gives? Where's the creativity? Tyler Lockett explained after the win in Pittsburgh that the celebrations were on hiatus until David Moore returns from his shoulder injury. Luckily for us, it appears that Moore will be back in the lineup this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. He was left off of Friday's injury report completely.

"I'm ready for the celebrations," Moore said on Thursday. "I can't wait for those. I'm ready to go out there and feel the energy from everybody and know that I'm out there contributing with them.

"It's a group effort. It's a team thing. We're together in this. Celebrations aren't just for one person, it's for all of us. If one (of us) is down, we can't go that week."

Moore, a 2017 seventh-round pick, appeared in one game as a rookie after spending most of the year on the practice squad. He played in all 16 games (seven starts) last season and posted 26 receptions on 53 targets for 445 yards and five touchdowns.

Moore had a few notable performances including a two-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Rams and his first career 100-yard game against the Carolina Panthers. He did go quiet over the final five weeks of 2018, though, catching just four combined passes for 32 yards.

He seemed destined for Injured Reserve immediately following his shoulder injury during training camp. The Seahawks later received good news that Moore's hairline fracture to his humerus wouldn't require surgery. Moore continued to work diligently to get back into the lineup ahead of schedule.

"He's been working his tail off to get back," Russell Wilson said. "He was a big-time player for us last year. … He just brings great enthusiasm, too. He really is a guy we love playing with and I know I love playing with."

Brian Schottenheimer now has another piece to deploy in the passing game to go along with Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Will Dissly.

"He's a vertical threat," Schottenheimer said of Moore. "We've obviously been able to move him around a lot more this year. He looks really good – just the big play capability. We've always talked a little bit about just his size and speed and strength to the ball and things like that. It'll be fun to have him back out there again."

Seattle is thrilled about its 2-0 start, but the receivers wouldn't argue with some added showmanship. Lockett said on Friday that the group is going to work through a few celebration ideas on Saturday leading up to their contest against the Saints.

The creativity will undoubtedly be there, and it's up to the offense to continue to find the end zone.

"We're doing real good," Moore said of the offense through two weeks. "The deep ball is still there. The run game is still there. Everything is back where we left off – actually even better. Hopefully we can keep it going and get better as weeks go by."

