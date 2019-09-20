David Moore nearing return for Seahawks

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah may not be the only one making his season debut for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Wide receiver David Moore appears on track to return to the lineup as well after missing the first two games of the season due to a hairline fracture in his humerus sustained during the preseason.

Moore was a full participant in practice with Seattle on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. He returned to practice last week after being sidelined for a few weeks as his injury healed.

“There’s a really good chance that David – he’s got to go day to day, here but he’s practicing to play. That’s a real boost for us.,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday.

Moore had 22 catches for 413 yards and four touchdowns over an eight-game midseason stretch for Seattle last year. However, the start and end of his season was rather quiet. But Moore has shown to be a big-play threat at times with his leaping ability and strong hands.

“He’s a vertical threat,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said. “We’ve obviously been able to move him around a lot more this year, he looks really good. But, just the big lay capability. We’ve always talked a little bit about just his size and speed and strength to the ball and things like that. It’ll be fun to have him back out there again.”

While Ansah hasn’t yet been given the green light to make his Seattle debut this week against the Saints, he also was a full participant in practice on Thursday. The return of both Ansah and Moore to the lineup could provide a boost for each side of the ball against the New Orleans Saints.