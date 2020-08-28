David Montgomery's injury leads fantasy football storylines coming out of Week 2 of training camp

By Hayden Winks, Rotoworld

1. Montgomery injures groin

David Montgomery awkwardly fell after a handoff, and the Bears have since called his injury a groin strain. It’s a broad diagnosis, one that leaves him with a 2-5 week timeline. Doctors on Twitter (lol) believe he’ll return in September but warn that he could miss games. I’m expecting him to miss 1-3 games and also worry about re-injury risk, particularly so because of the corona-reduced offseason. I moved Montgomery outside of my top-24 RBs and barely moved Tarik Cohen up. I likely won’t be drafting either of them, especially with the potential of a last-minute veteran signing. This injury, however, solidifies my stance as pro-Allen Robinson and pro-Anthony Miller at their respective average draft positions.

2. Big Ben “feels good”

The Steelers’ average draft positions have come at a discount compared to their 2019 pre-season rankings because of the uncertainty surrounding Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow. He straight-up had Tommy John surgery and is 38 years old, so I think it’s justified to price them lower than they were a season ago. With that said, most reporting suggests Big Ben has looked fine at training camp, and thus, I’ve had to move him up along with James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Diontae Johnson in my personal rankings. Of all my offseason stances, me being too low on Pittsburgh is keeping me up at night the most right now. I still don’t want to pay pre-Big Ben fantasy prices on anyone, however, just because the Steelers will assuredly pass the ball fewer times in 2020 than they did in 2018 with Antonio Brown and a fully healthy Big Ben.

3. Rams reporters make RB predictions

Todd Gurley’s departure opens up 49 targets and 223 carries, 29 of which came from inside-the-10. 2019 third-rounder Darrell Henderson is sidelined with a hamstring injury, but the coaching staff expects him to be ready for Week 1. If that’s the case, The Athletic’s Joudan Rodrigue expects Henderson and second-round rookie Cam Akers to form a committee early in the season with Malcolm Brown as a distant third option with short-yardage oomf (Is that a word?). I still like Akers to be the 1A in this committee, but he’ll have to earn more touches with his play as the season progresses. Rodrigue ultimately expects Akers to finish with more touches in 2020 with the expectation being that his role increases in the second half of the year. Remember that Akers has a huge advantage over Henderson for the third-round role because of his pass-protection experience.

4. Singletary and Moss competition heats up

The Bills have invested third-round picks into running backs in back-to-back seasons. Devin Singletary looked like a quality between-the-20s runner as a rookie last year (5.1 YPC), but he doesn’t profile as a three-down workhorse because of his size (5’11/203) and his inexperience as a pass-catcher (4.7 YPT on 41 targets). That leaves rookie Zack Moss with some role immediately. Moss is someone I dinged during the draft process because of knee injuries, but he’s drawn positive reviews in Bills camp, particularly as a receiver. Moss may be the third-down back of choice and offers more size (5-foot-9/223 pounds) than Singletary, giving him a chance to be the goal-line back as well. I’m fading Singletary as a fifth-round pick in drafts (and I’m not the only one). Moss is somewhat interesting in the 11th round or later in home leagues.

5. Mixon misses practices with migraines

Joe Mixon hasn’t practiced much this week due to headaches. As someone who occasionally gets migraines, I can confirm they suck. Some have speculated that Mixon’s “migraines” stem from the lack of a long-term contract. That’s somewhat fair, given that he’s hinted at wanting security but I think there would be more concrete reporting from big media members if a hold out was brewing. I’d understand moving Mixon down a spot or two in overall rankings, but I wouldn’t overreact quite yet. He’s in a spot to have a career season with upgraded quarterback play and better coaching.

