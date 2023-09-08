David Montgomery's best runs in season-opening win vs. Chiefs Week 1
Watch all of Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery's best runs in the Lions' season-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL season.
The Lions kept their momentum from late last season going.
