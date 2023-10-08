David Montgomery's best plays from 129-yard game Week 5
Watch Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery's best plays from a 129-yard game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 of the 2023 season.
Watch Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery's best plays from a 129-yard game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 of the 2023 season.
Players from both teams knelt around Zavala as he received medical attention on the field. Zavala gave a thumbs up as he was driven off the field on a cart.
The No. 2 pick in 2022 got the best of the top pick in this year's draft.
The Lions are proving several long-held fantasy beliefs wrong. Scott Pianowski examines their latest impressive performance and more from Week 5.
Cousins would like to have this one back.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
There are two games this Monday night.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
Stroud continues to validate the Texans' decision to draft him No. 2 ... and makes a case for why he should have been No. 1.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
We begin our 2023-24 position previews for fantasy basketball with the point guards!
Kelce slipped just before halftime and limped to the locker room before halftime.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the action that took place on a very hectic Saturday of college football.
Drops. Late turnovers. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore had every chance to seal an unbeaten road record in the AFC North early this season – then proceeded to throw them all away.
Can the Eagles remain unbeaten after their Week 5 game against the Rams?
Verstappen is a win way from tying his own wins record from a season ago and two victories from eclipsing Michael Schumacher's win percentage record.
Tyler Reddick jumped into the top eight ahead of the third round of the playoffs after a sixth-place finish.