David Montgomery's best plays from 122-yard game Week 2
Watch all of Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery's best plays from his 122-yard game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season
Watch all of Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery's best plays from his 122-yard game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
The Bears suffered a brutal 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football.
The Packers came back strong after a Week 1 loss.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Jimmy Garoppolo came in relief for Trey Lance after the 49ers' 22-year-old quarterback was ruled out with an ankle injury. Twitter had a thing or two to say.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Kyler Murray scrambled for more than 84 total yards on a wild two-point conversion in the Arizona Cardinals' game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
Jimmy Garoppolo was seen skipping towards the tunnel to the applause of fans after the 49ers'27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
What was Fields thinking?
Tua Tagovailoa went deep twice to Tyreek Hill as the Dolphins completed a thrilling comeback against the Ravens. Jets shock Browns with frantic rally.
Two games in, and Broncos fans have turned on rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stood by his decision on the play-call that resulted in quarterback Trey Lance breaking his ankle and ending his season.
Tyreek Hill has transformed the Dolphins.