David Montgomery, Taylor Decker will play for Lions tonight

Lions running back David Montgomery and left tackle Taylor Decker plan to play tonight against the Packers.

Contrary to an earlier report that Montgomery and Decker would sit out tonight with injuries, they're both good to go and expected to play tonight, multiple new reports say.

Montgomery missed one game with a thigh injury and Decker has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Both are officially listed as questionable but are going to suit up to face the Packers.

Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is not expected to play tonight.