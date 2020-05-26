The Bears have high expectations for second-year running back David Montgomery entering the 2020 NFL season. General manager Ryan Pace didn't invest any draft picks or free-agent money into running backs this offseason which means the Bears' running game will depend heavily on the former Iowa State star.

There's also Tarik Cohen, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 'offensive weapon' who's become more of a receiver than runner as a pro should have his fair share of opportunities to make plays too.

But will the combination of Montgomery and Cohen strike fear in opposing defenses this season?

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller's recent ranking of every team's running backs, the answer is no. Chicago's backfield was ranked 27th.

Miller used a composite grading system for each running back that reads similar to what fans of the Madden video game franchise are used to. Montgomery scored a 77. Cohen garnered a 74.

To put their grades into perspective, Christian McCaffrey was given a 99 while Ezekiel Elliott scored a 95.

Is it fair to question whether the Bears' running game will be productive in 2020? Yes, it is. Let's face it, Montgomery is still relatively unproven after failing to crack 900 rushing yards as a rookie, and Cohen has carved out more or a reputation as a quality punt returner than a consistent threat as a running back so far in his career.

There's still reason for optimism in Chicago, however. Montgomery flashed tackle-breaking upside in 2019, and if the Bears' offensive line improves its run-blocking in 2020, Montgomery will be one of the more productive running backs in the NFC.

Until then, Chicago's backfield has a long way to go to live up to the rich tradition of running backs who called Soldier Field home.

David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen ranked among worst backfields in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago