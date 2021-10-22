David Montgomery talks success of Bears RB room and partnership with ReadyRefresh

Bears running back David Montgomery has been underrated since the moment he was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Even following last year’s performance, where he was one of the league’s best running backs in the final six weeks and finished fifth in the NFL with 1,070 rushing yards, Montgomery continued to be underrated.

So much so that one pre-season running back rankings list had Montgomery ranked as the 25th best running back in the NFL. Montgomery vowed to make his doubters pay, and through the first four games of the 2021 season, he’s held up his end of the bargain.

Before suffering a knee sprain in Week 4 against the Lions, Montgomery had 309 rushing yards, which ranked fifth in the NFL at the time. Still, Montgomery believes he can be even better.

“I think I’ve been okay, but I think I can be better for my team,” he said. “As far as being more attention to the details and paying more attention to that so I can be sharper in my game. And being able to carry that morale for my guys around me to bring them along with me.”

Montgomery, a former third-round pick, has found himself in a veteran role this season. He’s stepped into more of a leadership role this season, where he’s worked on leading by example and also vocally.

“Just being able to be vocal, being more vocal,” Montgomery said. “Allowing my guys to know they can trust me with this and whatever they need from me they got. Doing that has been big as far as me being comfortable in a leader role.”

David Montgomery partners with ReadyRefresh to stress importance of hydration

Montgomery partnered with the folks at ReadyRefresh to educate student athletes on importance of hydration, health and wellness. Montgomery surprised the Oswego East High School football team during practice on Monday, where he presented them with a $2,500 donation for their athletic program.

“Me and my team have partnered with ReadyRefresh, a beverage delivery service, to try and help show kids how important it is to stay hydrated. I’ve wanted to target this for a couple months now, and we came up with something to get me out here and show these kids how important it is to be hydrated.”

On top of discussing the importance of hydration, Montgomery also fielded questions from players and coaches, where he passed on what he’s learne from his own experiences.

“The important thing was letting these kids know that I was once in their shoes,” Montgomery said. “Taking advantage of every opportunity you get while being hydrated. But the biggest picture was letting these kids know how much they need to work hard. Being able to stay completely involved and attentive to whatever obstacle or challenge they face.”

Montgomery says he's close to returning

AP Photo/David Banks

The Bears offense has essentially run through Montgomery this season, which is why many were concerned when Montgomery suffered a knee injury against the Lions in Week 4.

Luckily, the injury wasn’t season-ending, and Montgomery’s knee sprain was expected to sideline him 3-5 weeks. In fact, Montgomery believes he’s close to returning to the lineup.

“I’m good,” Montgomery said. “I definitely think I’m close. Just taking it one day at a time and letting myself heal. I’m excited and making sure I can stay in it mentally and focus on going out there and being the best me I can be.”

The Bears placed Montgomery on injured reserve in Week 5, meaning he would miss at least the next three games. The earliest Montgomery could return would be Week 8 against the 49ers, but that’s rushing a 3-5 week prognosis.

Given the success the Bears have had with Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert in his his absence, Chicago can play it safe with Montgomery and give him time to heal.

The best running back room in the NFL?

While it’s certainly not easy for Montgomery to be sidelined as he recovers from his knee sprain, something that’s made it a little more bearable has been the success of Williams and Herbert.

Montgomery’s absence has been felt, but the Bears run game hasn’t missed a step with Williams and Herbert, where Chicago has topped 100 rushing yards in both games Montgomery has missed.

“I’m definitely super, super excited,” Montgomery said. “I like seeing those guys be able to go out there and compete and have fun and, at the same time, just grow together. It’s going to be super sweet when we all get out there together.”

But the biggest surprise has been the emergence of sixth-round rookie Khalil Herbert, who has rushed for 172 yards on 37 carries (4.6 average) and a touchdown. With Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Herbert was the workhorse back against the Packers, where he nearly topped 100 rushing yards and his first career touchdown.

“He’s already got that mentality to be the best he can be,” Montgomery said. “I was never worried about him when he first got here. He understands that I’m proud of what he’s doing, and he’s going to continue to have success. He’s going to keep growing as a player.”

The Bears have a three-headed monster at running back with Montgomery, Williams and Herbert, where all three are starting-caliber backs. And that’s not even including the dynamic Tarik Cohen, who’s currently on the PUP list.

“I think we have the best running back room in the league,” Montgomery said. “I think it’s just good for us to focus on us and continue to get better.”

