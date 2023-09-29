David Montgomery scores third touchdown to give Lions a 34-17 lead

David Montgomery's third touchdown likely has iced Thursday Night Football.

He scored on fourth down from the 1-yard line with 6:00 left to give the Lions a 34-17 lead.

Montgomery, who was inactive for last week's game and questionable for tonight, has scored at least one rushing touchdown in each of his first three games with the team. That's the first time that's happened for the franchise since Barry Sanders in 1989.

Montgomery also went over 5,000 career scrimmage yards as he has 84 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards so far tonight.

The Packers held the Lions to a 30-yard field goal with 8:10 left, which would have left it a two-score game, but after a TV timeout, officials announced that Quay Walker was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for jumping over the field goal protection line. Four Montgomery runs later, the Lions were in the end zone.