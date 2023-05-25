David Montgomery says his time with Bears ‘sucked the fun’ out of football

The Chicago Bears lost one of their offensive leaders in running back David Montgomery, who signed with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions in free agency. While many believed it to be an amicable exit, it sounds like Montgomery still harbors a grudge.

During an appearance on the Lions’ gaming and interview series, Lions Gaming, Montgomery shared that all of the losing that happened with the Bears in his four years “sucked the fun” out of football.

“That’s all I was used to,” Montgomery said. “And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I’m a competitor. I like to compete. That’s what football’s about. It’s so refreshing to be in a place where that’s appreciated.”

When a team wins just three games and goes on a 10-game losing streak to end the season, there are going to be frustrations. But it is surprising to hear Montgomery, once considered a leader in the locker room, to be dissing his time with Chicago.

Perhaps Montgomery’s comments stem from the fact that he didn’t get the contract offer he wanted from the Bears, which prompted him to sign a three-year, $18 million deal (with $11 million guaranteed) with the Lions.

After going 25-42 during his time with the Bears, Montgomery is looking to be on the winning side of things. While the Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North this season, it wasn’t long ago when Detroit was in a worse losing situation than Chicago. In fact, they’ve lost the second-most games in the entire league since 2000.

