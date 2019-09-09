David Montgomery says it's what Bears do next that will define team

It's hard not to already be a die-hard fan of Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery. Whether it's his hard-charging running style on the field or the character and leadership he brings off of it, the rookie from Iowa State is showing all the traits of becoming a long-term fixture on this team.

Leadership is often tested after losses, and Montgomery's reaction to Chicago's 10-3 loss to the Packers was telling.

"You win some, you lose some," Montgomery said. "It's what you do next, it's how you handle adversity. I love this team already, I've only been here a couple of months, and the kind of character that I have for my teammates and the guys around me, this will not define us this year. We'll come back to work and get better."

Montgomery wasn't given much of a chance to help the Bears in Week 1. He had just seven touches (six carries, one reception) and never got into the kind of flow and rhythm a running back with his style requires.

Still, he's keeping a positive outlook on what comes next for Chicago.

"We've got to come back and get better," he said. "Obviously we weren't as sharp as we could've been as an offense, but definitely there's a lot of room for us to improve."

Montgomery and the rest of the Bears offense will face a stiff challenge against the Broncos in Week 2. It's a golden opportunity to take control of the early-season narrative building around this team if they can come away with an impressive victory over one of the NFL's most talented defenses.

