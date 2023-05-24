David Montgomery says Bears' losing 'sucked the fun' out of football

David Montgomery: Bears' losing 'sucked the fun' out of football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery is happy with his new environment in Detroit.

During an NBA2k stream with his new teammate, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, he spoke candidly about his time in Chicago and what he loathed the most about playing with the Bears. Gardner-Johnson broached the subject of the losing era Montgomery played in.

"That's all I was used to," Montgomery said on the Bears' losing. "And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I'm a competitor. I like to compete. That's what football's about. It's so refreshing to be in a place where that's appreciated."

The former Chicago Bears running back signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason. He came to an agreement with the Bears' division rival to the tune of a three-year, $18 million deal.

He spent four seasons with the Bears, rushing for over 3,600 yards and 26 touchdowns during his time in Chicago. Now, he joins Jahmyr Gibbs in a loaded running back room in Detroit.

It's tough for Bears fans to hear, but there's some truth behind it. During Montgomery's four-year tenure in Chicago, the Bears made the playoffs once and recorded a 24-37 record with him on the field, according to Statmuse.

The Lions are a rising star in the NFC. Last season, they finished 9-8 with a second place standing in the NFC North, barely missing the playoffs. They made additions to their secondary ad second line, strengthening their 28th-ranked defense last season.

Montgomery is joining one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, evidenced by their fifth-place finish and 26.6 per game total last season. He will serve as a handcuff and veteran leader for Gibbs, the highly-touted, No. 12 pick out of Alabama.

Rest assured, Bears fans might seek vengeance against Montgomery for his comments. The Bears play the Lions during Week 11 and Week 14, the latter of which is at Soldier Field.

How will Bears fans feel about Montgomery after making these comments?

