David Montgomery ruled out, Jaylon Johnson ruled out for Bears-Giants game

David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson are each officially out for Week 4’s game against the Giants. The Bears released their final injury report for the Giants game on Friday, and neither player managed to practice all week. Johnson hurt himself during Bears practice last week and wasn’t able to play against the Texans. Montgomery hurt himself in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and never returned to the field.

In addition, Cairo Santos missed practice for the second-straight day due to personal reasons. He’s officially questionable to play on Sunday, but the Bears have yet to bring in a new kicker, indicating he may be good to go.

The Bears did receive some good news on Friday. Roquan Smith was a full participant in practice, after turning in two limited practices earlier in the week with a quad injury. He missed practice last week with a hip injury, but the quad injury was new on Wednesday. Despite not participating at all in practice last week, Smith was able to play, and play well against the Texans. Robert Quinn was back at practice in a limited capacity after missing on Thursday with an illness, too. Quinn is questionable for the Giants game.

Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. practiced in full for the first time this season. Jones Jr. has battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and hasn’t made his regular season debut yet. He hasn’t played since Week 2 of the preseason, and he’s officially questionable.

Finally, the Bears ruled out backup safety Dane Cruikshank with a hamstring injury. Matt Adams and Ryan Griffin are each doubtful with a hamstring injury and Achilles injury, respectively. Special teams player Sterling Weatherford is also questionable with an ankle injury, but he was able to practice in full on Friday.

