The Bears officially won’t have one of their key offensive players when they take on the Giants on Sunday.

Chicago ruled running back David Montgomery out with ankle and knee injuries. Things had been trending that way all week, with head coach Matt Eberflus calling Montgomery “day-to-day” before the running back did not practice all week.

Montgomery leads the team with 40 touches, amassing 159 yards rushing and five catches for 38 yards.

Khalil Herbert is in line to start at running back. He’s recorded 240 yards rushing and three touchdowns, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

Chicago also ruled out defensive backs Jaylon Johnson (quad) and Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) after neither player practiced this week.

Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) are doubtful.

Edge rusher Robert Quinn (illness) was back on the field Friday as a limited participant after he missed Thursday’s session. He’s questionable.

Kicker Cairo Santos (personal) is also questionable after he missed Thursday and Friday practices.

Receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (ankle) round out Chicago’s questionable players.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (quad) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday and has no injury status for the game.

David Montgomery out, Robert Quinn questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk