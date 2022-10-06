Bears running back David Montgomery got back on the practice field Thursday.

Montgomery has been out of action since hurting his ankle in Week Three, but he took a step back toward the lineup by participating in practice. Montgomery will be listed as limited on the team’s injury report and Friday’s activity level should provide some hint about the chances he will play against the Vikings on Sunday.

Montgomery ran 35 times for 149 yards and caught five passes for 38 yards before getting hurt. Khalil Herbert has been the lead back in Montgomery’s absence and has run 32 times for 234 yards the last two weeks.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) all missed practice Thursday. Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (hip) joined Montgomery as limited participants.

David Montgomery returns to practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk