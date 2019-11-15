David Montgomery questionable for Bears

The Bears still have a question mark on offense (maong many) heading into Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, the Bears listed David Montgomery as questionable for their Sunday Night Football appearance, with an ankle injury picked up in practice this week.

Coach Matt Nagy said Montgomery would be a game-time decision.

Their leading rusher “lightly rolled” his ankle Wednesday. He returned to practice Friday on a limited basis after a day off, so the signs point to their leading rusher having a chance to play.

The Bears have ruled tight ends Adam Shaheen and Trey Burton, along with linebacker Danny Trevathan out this week.