David Montgomery out of practice with shoulder, groin and glute injuries

Bears running back David Montgomery popped up on the practice report Wednesday not just with one injury or two injuries. Instead, Montgomery is listed with shoulder, groin and glute ailments.

He did not participate in practice.

Bears coach Matt Nagy did not mention Montgomery’s name while updating the team’s injuries Wednesday morning, according to Alex Shapiro of NBCSportsChicago.com.

Montgomery missed four games earlier this season with a knee injury. He played 53 of 76 snaps Sunday and had 21 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown as well as catching eight passes for 51 yards.

The Bears have Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams behind Montgomery. Williams was limited Wednesday with a calf injury.

Quarterback Andy Dalton (left hand) did not practice, while rookie quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) was a full participant.

Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson (illness), kicker Cairo Santos (illness) and tight end Jimmy Graham (non-injury/rest) also missed practice. Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle), linebacker Christian Jones (back) and receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) were limited.

