David Montgomery named Bears’ most underrated player

NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund examined the most underrated players on each NFC roster. For the Bears, it’s running back David Montgomery, who’s established himself as a key member of Chicago’s offense.

In three years with Chicago, Montgomery has 714 rushes for 2,808 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns. Last year, he had 225 rushes for 849 yards (3.8 YPC) and seven scores — and that included being sidelined four games with a knee injury.

Frelund points to the offensive line, which lost a couple of key starters, as one of the biggest X-factors in Montgomery’s success in 2022

I wish the Bears had addressed their O-line in a way I better understood as an outsider this offseason. After finishing the 2021 season with PFF’s 22nd-ranked unit, Chicago let starters James Daniels and Jason Peters walk, replacing them with journeymen Julie’n Davenport and Dakota Dozier. I will be watching this situation closely to help forecast Montgomery’s fantasy value. However, his real-world value is in part shown by computer vision metrics that indicate how much contact a back deals with. Not only was Montgomery contacted before getting to top speed at the third-highest rate last season, but he also faced multiple hits on the fifth-highest percentage of rushes and runs after the catch. And yet, he managed to haul in 82.4 percent of the passes thrown to him in 2021 (with a catch rate of 78.6 percent for his career). In other words, if the O-line can step up, Montgomery could soar.

Montgomery is entering a contract year, where he’ll be looking to prove himself to Chicago or his next team. But he’s not concerned about next year. He’s focused on getting better now, and that’s something that’s already stood out to his new coaching staff.

“The thing I like about David is he doesn’t feel like he’s arrived yet,” said running backs coach David Walker. “Some of the guys that have been in the league for a while think they have arrived. He’s trying to learn. I believe I’m coach three in four seasons for him, so he’s had to really learn every offseason something different and new. He’s doing a good job with it. I really like his makeup in terms of wanting to get better, pushing himself to get better. He has high standards, and we are going to do everything we can to reach those standards on a daily basis.”

