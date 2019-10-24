David Montgomery is a lot less angry than you are about his lack of carries in Bears' offense

The Bears loved David Mongtomery's attitude and work ethic when they identified him as the solution to their lagging running game six months ago. While he hasn't been the do-it-all back the team envisioned - largely because he hasn't had the opportunity - that calm, level attitude now means he's not going to say something that'll become a distraction in the Bears' locker room.

Montgomery was especially diplomatic during a five-minute session with the media in a largely deserted Bears locker room on Thursday. This is a guy who the Bears traded up to draft, sacrificing a future fourth-round pick in the process, and only received two carries in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While he's a rookie, he could've had every right to even slightly rock the boat in angling to get the ball more.

He didn't, which felt in character for a guy who's quiet and reserved in the public spotlight.

"I can care less about the rushing yards or I can care less about running the ball a lot in the game," Montgomery said. "I just want to do whatever I can for my teammates and the small things and the things where I can pay attention to the details to try to help get a win at the end of the day. That's what it's about. The rushing game, it is what it is, and I (couldn't) really care less."

Still, there was something concerning Montgomery revealed on Thursday: He was trying to do too much on the play that ended with him losing a fumble, which came on the Bears' first offensive snap of the second half.

Montgomery said he didn't follow the play design, which did not call for him to try to bounce outside. He did, and in the process coughed up a ball that helped push the Saints' lead to 16 points.

"I took myself out of character, I wasn't paying attention to the details," Montgomery said.

Montgomery shot down a question asking if he went out of character because he only had one carry in the first half, though it might've been only natural for him to try to do too much given his limited opportunities prior to that third quarter rushing attempt.

Whatever the reason for that mistake, it doesn't change that the Bears do need to get Montgomery the ball more - especially on consecutive carries. He at least needs the chance to prove the Bears right in their pre-draft assessment of him.

Even if he's not saying it right now.

"(Two carries) doesn't matter at all," Montgomery said. "It's moreso about trying to figure out what we can do best as a team and how we can execute as a full, entire team so we can get closer to a win."

