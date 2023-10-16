David Montgomery likely to miss time with his rib injury

The injury bug keeps nibbling away at the Detroit Lions. A day after leaving the Lions’ victory in Tampa Bay with a chest injury, running back David Montgomery is apparently going to miss some time.

Head coach Dan Campbell addressed Montgomery’s injury, which he suffered while being tackled in the second quarter of the Lions’ 20-6 win. Per Campbell, Montgomery has a cartilage issue in his ribs.

“I don’t know how long,” Campbell responded when asked about the duration of Montgomery’s injury. “That’ll just be really how long it takes for this — at his position, that’s not an easy thing to deal with. So we’ll just take it as it comes, but I think there’s a chance we won’t have him for a little bit.”

Craig Reynolds took over for Montgomery on Sunday. Rookie first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs was inactive for the game while dealing with a hamstring issue. Campbell did offer a positive update on Gibbs, who has missed the last two games,

“Yeah, I feel a lot better about Gibbs this week. He ran really well on Saturday before we left and had another really good workout today.”

As for the potential of Montgomery to join fellow RB Zonovan Knight on injured reserve, Campbell was non-committal.

“I have no idea. I really don’t at this point,” Campbell stated. We’ll see what he feels like tomorrow, and see what he feels like Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. We’ll kinda see where we’re at.”

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire