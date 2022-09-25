Bears' David Montgomery doubtful to return with ankle/knee injury

David Montgomery doubtful to return with leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears running back David Montgomery left with a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Texans. He is doubtful to return with an ankle/knee injury, according to the team.

Montgomery spent a concerning amount of time on the ground with help from trainers after a rushing play. The running back left the game under his power but proceeded to the locker room after an evaluation in the team's blue medical tent.

During the same drive as Montgomery's injury, backup running back Khalil Herbert scored an 11-yard touchdown in place of the starter, giving the Bears an early 10-point lead.

Montgomery recorded three rushes for 11 yards before leaving the game. He is coming off a 122-yard game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle also left the game with a calf injury. Like Montgomery, he is doubtful to return to Sunday's game.

