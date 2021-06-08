David Montgomery: Last year wasn’t enough

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Bears running back David Montgomery posted better numbers in his second season than he did in his rookie campaign, but it was not a year that satisfied all of his wishes.

Montgomery had 1,508 yards from scrimmage during the 2020 season and helped the Bears make the playoffs last season. Both of those things were a step forward from his rookie season, but he is heading into the 2021 season with eyes on bigger accomplishments.

“It wasn’t enough for me last year, just knowing the untapped potential that I had within myself,” Montgomery said, via USAToday.com.

The Bears made big moves at quarterback this offseason by drafting Justin Fields and signing Andy Dalton. A bigger year from Montgomery would help either player push the team to higher levels in 2021.

 

David Montgomery: Last year wasn’t enough originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

