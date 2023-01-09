David Montgomery hugs Justin Fields before leaving Bears facility for offseason

The Chicago Bears cleaned out their lockers at Halas Hall on Monday following the conclusion of the 2022 season. For many, it’ll be the last time they’re in the facility as there’s plenty of roster turnover expected this offseason.

You have to wonder if running back David Montgomery is among them. Montgomery, who’s been a reliable offensive weapon since his rookie season, is set to hit free agency in March. While there’s certainly the possibility the Bears bring him back on an affordable deal, no one will blame him from exploring the free agent market.

Before Sunday’s finale against the Minnesota Vikings, Montgomery shared a post on Instagram that read, “LAST RIDE 32 !!!!” He was also spotted taking photos at Soldier Field following the game.

Then, during Monday’s open locker room session, Montgomery crashed Justin Fields’ interview with reporters to give his QB1 a hug before departing for the offseason.

David Montgomery had to give Justin Fields a hug before he left Halas Hall on Monday. pic.twitter.com/f8OxeaAWn5 — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) January 9, 2023

Depending on how you read into it, it could be Montgomery bidding farewell to Chicago. But it could also be indicative of the final game of the year. Although, in actuality, it’s probably indicating he’s unsure of his future.

Related

List

9 teams that could be calling Bears about No. 1 pick in NFL draft View 9 items

List

Twitter has thoughts about what Bears should do with No. 1 draft pick View 38 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire