David Montgomery expects to miss a couple weeks with thigh bruise

Lions running back David Montgomery expects to miss a game or two after suffering a thigh bruise yesterday against the Seahawks.

Montgomery said he may miss "a couple weeks," according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. That probably means Montgomery will be out on Sunday against the Falcons and then the following Thursday night against the Packers.

Montgomery had 67 yards on 16 carries against Seattle and scored a touchdown before exiting the game with the injury. His absence will mean more work for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, who had just seven carries for 17 yards on Sunday.

The Lions' offense also lost another starter, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, to a knee injury that is expected to take some time to heal.