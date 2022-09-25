David Montgomery arrives at Bears game in a Tarik Cohen t-shirt

Montgomery sports a Tarik Cohen t-shirt on game day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery shows his support and fandom for his former teammate, Tarik Cohen, wearing a designer t-shirt to Sunday's Bears game with his name and picture.

Chicago Bears

Montgomery and Cohen were teammates in the backfield for two years in Chicago. The Bears drafted Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. The team selected Montgomery in the draft two seasons later.

RELATED: David Montgomery doubtful to return with leg injury

The two shared joint responsibility for the Bears' rushing attack under head coach Matt Nagy's offense. Cohen also manned punt returns and was selected as an All-Pro and Pro-Bowl special teams player in 2018.

In Week 3 of the 2020 season, Cohen tore his ACL, ending his fourth season with the Bears. Back in May of this year, Cohen subsequently ruptured his Achilles during a training session he streamed live on his Instagram.

Because of Cohen's injuries and current rehabilitation, he is a free agent. The running back hasn't played in an NFL game since 2020.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!