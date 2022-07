Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani is putting to rest any doubts anyone might have had about whether he could exceed what he accomplished during last year's AL MVP campaign. The two-way Japanese phenom won his sixth straight start by striking out 12 in six innings and also hit a two-run triple in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. Over his last six starts, Ohtani has allowed only three runs (two earned) and 20 hits in 39 2/3 innings with 58 strikeouts and 11 walks.