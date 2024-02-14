David Malukas to Miss IndyCar Opener Following Bike Accident

Justin Casterline - Getty Images

David Malukas’ debut with IndyCar’s Arrow McLaren SP Racing will be delayed close to two months after the young Illinois native dislocated his left wrist this past weekend in a mountain biking accident.

Malukas underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair torn ligaments in the wrist and is expected to miss six weeks following the removal of his stitches February 22, according to a team media release.

“I’m gutted this happened, especially so close to the season,” Malukas said. “I feel horrible for the team who have worked so hard to prepare for our first season together. I will be working hard to get back on track as soon as I can.”

Added Arrow McLaren SP principal Gavin Ward, “It’s just heartbreaking for David, of course, and our entire team. We’ve seen how much work he and this entire group has put into preparing for his first season in papaya. But it’s often how we recover from setbacks and adversity that defines us and our character. We will do everything we can to support David in his recovery and when he’s back on track the success will be all the sweeter.”

Malukas is expected to miss the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida on March 10, as well as the non-points Thermal $1 Million Challenge near Palm Springs, California, on March 24.

Barring any recovery complications, Malukas will likely now make his season debut with his new team April 21 at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

The team is currently evaluating potential replacements for Malukas. Among drivers currently without ride who may be considered include Conor Daly, Simon Pagenaud (if he’s medically cleared from the concussion he suffered last July), Takuma Sato, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Callum Ilott and Sebastien Bourdais. Another wild card could be the recently retired Tony Kannaan, who is currently and advisor with the Arrow McLaren SP team.

