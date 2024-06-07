David Malukas joins Meyer Shank Racing, taking over ride vacated by Tom Blomqvist for rest of season

David Malukas was hired by Meyer Shank Racing for the rest of the NTT IndyCar Series season, taking over the No. 66 Dallara-Honda vacated by Tom Blomqvist.

Malukas will make his MSR debut at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on June 23 but will begin testing with the team next week at The Milwaukee Mile. The former Indy Lights star injured his left hand in a preseason bike accident and lost his ride with Arrow McLaren before ever turning a lap.

Helio Castroneves, who replaced Blomqvist last week at Detroit, will remain in the car at Road America this weekend. The No. 66 is ranked 25th in the IndyCar entrant standings, 16 points out of 22nd. The top 22 cars are eligible for Leaders Circle money that constitutes a seven-figure bonus.

Alex Palou - Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America - By_ James Black_Large Image Without Watermark_m85422.jpg

IndyCar at Road America: How to watch on NBC, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming

The picturesque road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, plays host to its annual June stop.

“This whole process has been extremely difficult on myself and (team co-owner) Jim Meyer,” Mike Shank said in a release. “There were so many things for us to consider as we need to do everything we can to make up ground in the championship and Leader Circle standings.

"We are pleased to have David join us as he has both experience and potential and we are looking forward to having him start with us in Milwaukee for the test and then go racing with him at Laguna.”

Blomqvist, who won the Rolex 24 at Daytona with MSR in 2022-23, remains "a part of the MSR family," according to the team's release.

After the sports car star made his IndyCar debut last year in place of the injured Simon Pagenaud, Blomqvist had a best finish of 15th in five starts as a rookie in 2024. In his oval debut, he crashed on the first lap of the 108th Indy 500 and took out 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson.

MSR shelved its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team from losing its Honda support after a cheating scandal in the 2023 Rolex 24. Shank has said he wants to return to sports car racing in 2025 and told NBC Sports in January that he had an option on Blomqvist (as well as former teammate Colin Braun) for next season in IMSA.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Unable to defend Rolex 24 title, Mike Shank plots his return to IMSA: ‘I work on it every day’

After a devastating penalty led to a sports car hiatus, Meyer Shank Racing will miss Daytona for the first time in 20 years.

Malukas' contract was terminated April 29 by Arrow McLaren after his recovery from surgery on a broken left wrist was slower than expected. Driving for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports from 2022-23, he had three top fives in 34 starts (including a career-best second at Gateway World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022).

“I am extremely grateful to Jim Meyer, Mike Shank and the entire Meyer Shank Racing team for the opportunity to finish out the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” Malukas, 22, said in a release. “Despite setbacks earlier this year, I have been diligently focusing on my recovery, putting in the necessary effort and dedication to get back to peak condition.

"I am ready and excited to be back in the car, aiming to make the most of this chance and deliver strong performances for the team and our supporters. This opportunity means a great deal to me, and I am determined to repay the faith shown in me with my best efforts on the track.”