David Malukas is Out at Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team

Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Driver David Malukas is out at the Arrow McLaren team in the NTT IndyCar Series, at least for the rest of 2024.

The team announced today that Malukas will not be returning to the car after he's missed the first three points races and the exhibition race at Thermal, Calif., due to an injury suffered in the preseason. With no confirmed return date for Malukas, the team apparently is done waiting.

The 22-year-old Malukas hurt his wrist in a mountain biking accident on February 11.

The team has split driving duties over the first four starts of the season between Callum Ilott and Théo Pourchaire.

Malukas signed with Arrow McLaren this past September after racing his first two years in the series with the joint-ventured Dale Coyne Racing and HMD Motorsports. Malukas has two career podium finishes in his 34 races, both coming at Gateway where he finished runner-up in 2022 and third last year.

Arrow McLaren did not announce their driver plans for the rest of the 2024 season.

“The past three months have been challenging," Malukas said in a release put out by the team. "I felt privileged to have had the opportunity to drive for Arrow McLaren and regret that it never materialized. I would have loved to have continued representing the team and its partners going forward. They have been good, and I appreciate all they have done for me.

"I’ve done everything possible to speed up the rehab process—treatments, physiotherapy, strength training—but my recovery has taken longer than anticipated. Every injury is different, and every body heals at a different pace. I’ll turn my full attention to getting back to 100% and then prove that I am ready and able to compete to win.”