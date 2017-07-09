David Luiz shares footballing tips with Gorillaz member 2-D

David Luiz is a big presence on the pitch, with the defender gaining fans from all walks of life.
One of those fans is Gorillaz frontman 2-D, who chatted with the Brazilian at Stamford Bridge about footballing philosphy and how the 30-year-old prefers to play.
Luiz and Gorillaz show off Chelsea shirt
In a video posted on Chelsea's Twitter account, 2-D gets the centre-back to open up about the lighter side of the game, including which team-mate benefits when the Brazil intenational doesn't feel particularly energetic.
"Play from the soul."
@DavidLuiz_4 talks style and culture with Chelsea fan, 2D from @gorillaz.
"I pass to Hazard," Luiz said when asked what he does when he's feeling tired.
2-D suggested that Luiz likes to "hog the ball", to which the defender laughed and agreed.
"I keep [it] for me," Luiz said. "I try to score."
When asked what kind of style he likes to employ on the pitch, Luiz pointed to his country as a big influence on his on-pitch methods.
"I think I play with happiness, I play from the soul," he said.
"In Brazil you start to learn when you are a kid just to play the ball and enjoy. And here [in England] it's totally different. The kids already know about tactics. So it's a big difference. I love to play with the ball."
