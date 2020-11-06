David Luiz eyeing European glory with Arsenal after impressive start to campaign

David Luiz is already targeting Europa League success with Arsenal this season with the Gunners on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages.

A 4-1 victory over Molde on Thursday means Mikel Arteta’s side will confirm their place in the final 32 if they better Rapid Vienna’s result in the next round of fixtures – which sees Arsenal travel to Norway in three weeks.

Martin Ellingsen’s long-range effort gave the reigning Eliteserien champions a shock lead at the Emirates Stadium before two own goals either side of half-time swung the game back in Arsenal’s favour.

Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock struck to complete the comeback and leave Arsenal on nine points from their first three games.

David Luiz lifted the Europa League in his final game for Chelsea – with a win over current club Arsenal. (Adam Davy/PA) More

Now Luiz, who was part of the Chelsea side which beat Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final, is keen to experience the same experience in north London.

“I think when you’re a big club you have to think about winning every competition,” he said.

“This competition is no different, we want to do our best and our best is getting to the final and winning.

“We go step by step, it’s always difficult to play against good teams like today, it was difficult. The teams are very good, good shape, good players.

“I think you have to be humble and take it step by step, but the ambition always has to be there.”

Arteta made nine alterations to his team for the game against Molde having changed his entire XI for the 3-0 victory over Dundalk a week ago.

While the Spaniard continues the tradition of using the Europa League for blooding youngsters and giving minutes to his fringe players, he insists those who are tasked with delivering results in Europe are deserving of their chance to shine.

“Obviously it’s a competition that we want to win and we want to play the best players in,” he said.

“Not just play young players because they are young, I want to play players that deserve to play for this football club because we believe that they have the qualities to perform.

“To change teams like that with a lot of new faces, to get that chemistry and cohesion in the team is not easy and they all showed tonight how much they want to play and showed us that they are a real possibility for our team.”