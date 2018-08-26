David Luiz: If Conte stayed, I’d have left Chelsea

David Luiz is the latest Chelsea player to admit that Antonio Conte’s summer departure from the club meant an extended stay at Stamford Bridge.

Following on from compatriot Willian, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica centre-back has confessed that had the Italian not been sacked on the eve of the new season, the chances of him still playing for the Blues would be slim.

Instead, he is hopeful of featuring in Sunday’s clash against Newcastle United and is delighted to have remained.

“If the manager had stayed the same, of course, everybody knows maybe I would have had to move clubs,” he admitted to Sky Sports. “Now I’m here and so happy.”

Meanwhile, the Brazilian has assessed new boss Maurizio Sarri, who has helped Chelsea to Premier League wins over Arsenal and Huddersfield already this season.

As they attempt to bounce back from a disappointing campaign, Luiz believes that there is more to come, but warned that it will take some time as they adjust to the methods of the former Napoli coach.

“The ambition has to be to win every single match, every single competition, this is Chelsea we can't think in a different way but we also have to have humility to understand we're at the beginning of a new philosophy, so we start day-by-day every single week,” he said.

“I think every coach comes with new stuff and can improve and help us and of course Sarri are already taught me many things I never saw before.

"It's great to understand football - it never stops - since I started playing football I always learn from every coach, it's great.

“I think we are in the beginning, we already head everything but you have to learn in your head and pass this to your body and synchronise.

"With everybody it takes time but we've already played two games and got six points.”

The 31-year-old defender is in his second spell with Chelsea, with whom he has previously won both the Europa League and Champions League, not to mention Premier League success in the 2016-17 season.