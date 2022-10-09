What David Long, Titans said after Week 5 win over Commanders

The Tennessee Titans are winners of three straight games after narrowly topping the Washington Commanders in Week 5, 21-17.

As was the case with their last two wins, the Titans were embroiled in a close contest. The lead changed hands twice in the second half, but Tennessee had a slim 21-17 lead with a little under five minutes left in the game.

The Commanders didn’t give up, though, and drove the length of the field to set themselves up for a chance to win the game. However, that attempt was thwarted after David Long came down with an interception to end the game.

With the victory, the Titans improve to 3-2 on the season and are now in sole possession of first place. Also, Tennessee will go into its bye in Week 6 bye with the hope that it can get back some players ahead of a crucial matchup with Indianapolis in Week 7.

Now, a look at what the Titans had to say about their latest win.

HC Mike Vrabel

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on finding a way to win. pic.twitter.com/XhXfUFTJ0f — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2022

Mike Vrabel on the impact from Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry leading the front four. #Titans pic.twitter.com/q1LpwboNOu — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022

Mike Vrabel on the #Titans red zone success pic.twitter.com/YI1Jtlp0xy — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022

LB David Long

#Titans LB @David__Long saved the day. He brought the ball he intercepted into the postgame press conference. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/3LEKdnRcNU — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2022

CB Roger McCreary

Roger McCreary on the TD he gave up to Dyami Brown. #Titans pic.twitter.com/JqqGXIfmRg — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022

S Kevin Byard

Kevin Byard said the #Titans had a players only meeting after the Bills loss. Wanted to make sure they showcase the reserve to bounce back from a tough loss. Byard said this three game win streak is exactly what they planned. pic.twitter.com/r19jdqhU05 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022

DL Jeffery Simmons

Jeffery Simmons on the big win coming down to the defense, running down Carson Wentz and before that running down a WR 25 yds down the field. #Titans pic.twitter.com/xVWXfOjkma — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022

C Ben Jones

#Titans center Ben Jones in the locker room after Sunday’s win. pic.twitter.com/N4uIbo8jI7 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2022

DL Denico Autry

Denico Autry had to come out for a few plays after a dirty play by one of the Commanders OLineman. Autry kept his composure and got his payback later when he returned and sacked Carson Wentz on a 3rd down. #Titans pic.twitter.com/t8MukJjR58 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022

QB Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill on the big play where he connected with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. #Titans pic.twitter.com/8LsjnaXpT0 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022

RB Derrick Henry

