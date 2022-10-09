What David Long, Titans said after Week 5 win over Commanders
The Tennessee Titans are winners of three straight games after narrowly topping the Washington Commanders in Week 5, 21-17.
As was the case with their last two wins, the Titans were embroiled in a close contest. The lead changed hands twice in the second half, but Tennessee had a slim 21-17 lead with a little under five minutes left in the game.
The Commanders didn’t give up, though, and drove the length of the field to set themselves up for a chance to win the game. However, that attempt was thwarted after David Long came down with an interception to end the game.
With the victory, the Titans improve to 3-2 on the season and are now in sole possession of first place. Also, Tennessee will go into its bye in Week 6 bye with the hope that it can get back some players ahead of a crucial matchup with Indianapolis in Week 7.
Now, a look at what the Titans had to say about their latest win.
HC Mike Vrabel
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on finding a way to win. pic.twitter.com/XhXfUFTJ0f
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2022
Mike Vrabel on David Long’s play. #Titans pic.twitter.com/4nhygcLsgU
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 9, 2022
Mike Vrabel on the impact from Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry leading the front four. #Titans pic.twitter.com/q1LpwboNOu
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022
Mike Vrabel on the #Titans red zone success pic.twitter.com/YI1Jtlp0xy
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022
LB David Long
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
#Titans LB @David__Long saved the day. He brought the ball he intercepted into the postgame press conference. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/3LEKdnRcNU
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2022
CB Roger McCreary
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Roger McCreary on the TD he gave up to Dyami Brown. #Titans pic.twitter.com/JqqGXIfmRg
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022
S Kevin Byard
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
.@KevinByard on the #Titans epic win — and @David__Long’s epic play. pic.twitter.com/OOjuS5qqyT
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2022
Kevin Byard said the #Titans had a players only meeting after the Bills loss. Wanted to make sure they showcase the reserve to bounce back from a tough loss. Byard said this three game win streak is exactly what they planned. pic.twitter.com/r19jdqhU05
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022
DL Jeffery Simmons
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffery Simmons on the big win coming down to the defense, running down Carson Wentz and before that running down a WR 25 yds down the field. #Titans pic.twitter.com/xVWXfOjkma
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022
C Ben Jones
Syndication: The Tennessean
#Titans center Ben Jones in the locker room after Sunday’s win. pic.twitter.com/N4uIbo8jI7
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2022
DL Denico Autry
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Denico Autry had to come out for a few plays after a dirty play by one of the Commanders OLineman. Autry kept his composure and got his payback later when he returned and sacked Carson Wentz on a 3rd down. #Titans pic.twitter.com/t8MukJjR58
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022
QB Ryan Tannehill
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
#Titans QB @ryantannehill1 on the finish. pic.twitter.com/lVsEAdNkUI
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2022
Ryan Tannehill on the big play where he connected with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. #Titans pic.twitter.com/8LsjnaXpT0
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 9, 2022
Ryan Tannehill on back-to back successful screens. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/uZEKMBKpRs
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 9, 2022
RB Derrick Henry
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
#Titans RB @KingHenry_2 after Sunday’s win. pic.twitter.com/Xd0IyzIXIz
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 9, 2022