David Long named Titans’ biggest offseason decision to make

The Tennessee Titans have a total of 34 free agents to make decisions on this offseason, and some would argue linebacker David Long is the biggest of the bunch.

A 2019 sixth-round pick of the Titans, Long has developed into a good player over his four seasons in the NFL, two of which have been spent as a starter. We’ve seen him be great against the run, while also improving in coverage.

However, the biggest knock on Long is his inability to stay healthy. The West Virginia product has missed 12 games the past two seasons, including seven in 2021 and five in 2022.

If not for those injuries, Long would be a lock to get at least a sizeable payday in free agency.

All that said, The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov believes Long is the biggest decision the Titans have to make this offseason in terms of Tennessee’s pending free agents.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Long steadily grew his role on the Titans defense, earning more playing time each year. 2022 was his first season as a full-time starter, and he excelled against the run and improved in coverage. He finished the year with career-highs in tackles (86), tackles for loss (7) and quarterback hits (3), and he also added two interceptions. Injuries have been an issue as he’s missed 12 games the last two years, but Long is still just 26, and his best football is in front of him.

With Tennessee’s disastrous situation along the offensive line, one could definitely make the case that right guard Nate Davis is a slightly bigger decision to make, but you can’t really go wrong either way.

The Titans should definitely be interested in bringing Long back, but at a price that accounts for his injury history. Spotrac estimates Long will land a deal worth $4.9 million per over two years, which actually seems fair.

If Tennessee re-signs Long, they’ll still have to figure out the other inside linebacker spot, as veteran Zach Cunningham will almost certainly be cut.

Of course, 2021 third-round pick Monty Rice would be the favorite for that job, and while he played well down the stretch of the season in place of Long, the jury is still very much out on him overall.

If the Titans don’t re-sign Long, cut Cunningham and don’t trust Rice to take a starting spot, this team will be looking at a full revamp of their inside linebackers in 2023.

