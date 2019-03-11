David Lee trolls Boston Globe for confusing himself with Andrew Bogut

Drew Shiller
Andrew Bogut is a Warrior again, while David Lee is not.

The former Golden State forward took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to let the world know that The Boston Globe ...

... made a mistake in the paper.

Breaking news 🤔🤔🤔

Fun stuff!

Bogut and Lee were Warriors teammates for several seasons, and they started a bunch of games together in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

Golden State traded Lee after winning the 2015 NBA championship, and dealt Bogut in the summer of 2016 after winning the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

The Globe needs to trade out the photo of Lee for a picture of Bogut.

