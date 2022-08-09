David Krejci reveals whether Bruce Cassidy firing affected decision to return

Krejci reveals whether Cassidy firing influenced his decision to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Monday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both announced their return and signed contracts with the B's. The center duo is back together for another run at the Stanley Cup.

After the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June, fans wondered if (and how) it would influence Krejci's decision about returning to Boston. Krejci met with reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday and was asked that question.

"That would be a good story if I said 'yes', but no. My decision was made before they hired the new coach," Krejci explained. "The firing of (Cassidy) had nothing to with my decision to coming back."

Earlier this year, Krejci did express some frustration with Cassidy's decision to seldom play him and David Pastrnak together.

"Coach Cassidy rarely let the two of us play together," Krejci told Czech media in January, per 98.5 The Sports Hub. "After years, I leave Boston and suddenly it is possible. That surprised me. (Cassidy) always told me that he had no reason to take Pasta off the first line and that it would be as short as possible to dismantle the forces."

Krejci might have disagreed with the coaching decision at the time, but, according to Krejci on Tuesday, it wasn't a factor in his return.

The veteran center got a taste of what he was missing while playing with Pastrnak at the IIHF World Championship in May. The rekindling of the two players' mutual chemistry helped convince Krejci to return to the Bruins.

Only time will tell if new head coach Jim Montgomery will put Krejci and Pastrnak on the same line. Either way, Krejci is just excited to wear the Spoked-B once again.

"I feel like I'm back where I belong," Krejci said.