David Krejci returning to Bruins on one-year contract worth up to $3 million

Krejci returning to Bruins on one-year deal worth $1 million plus incentives

The Boston Bruins finally have found a No. 2 center, and it's a familiar face.

David Krejci is coming back to the Bruins, the team announced Monday. He has signed a one-year contract worth $1 million plus another $2 million performance-based incentives.

The 36-year-old forward left the Bruins after the 2020-21 season to return to his native Czech Republic and play in front of family and friends. Despite his exit, the Bruins never publicly ruled out a potential return for Krejci. The veteran center was drafted by the Bruins in 2004 and has played 15 seasons in Boston.

The Bruins will go into next season with Patrice Bergeron and Krejci centering the top two lines -- a combo that helped the team achieve phenomenal success for about a decade, including three trips to the Stanley Cup Final (and a championship in 2011).

The B's also announced Bergeron's new contract Monday morning. It's a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with incentives.

The most logical lineup fit for Krejci is the second line, where he could play alongside two excellent wingers in Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak.