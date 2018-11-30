David Krejci loses tooth on big hit; Johnny Boychuk delivers it to Bruins bench originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Bruins have been ravaged by injuries this season - from Zdeno Chara to Patrice Bergeron to Charlie McAvoy to Kevan Miller - and it looked like David Krejci was the latest casualty Thursday night.

Krejci was leveled by Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey at the end of the second period, and he was slow to return to the bench at the start of the third period.

Though he was able to return to the game, he did so without a tooth.

Replays showed the hit cause a tooth to come flying out of Krejci's mouth, but it didn't stay on the ice for long, thanks to former teammate Johnny Boychuk, who delivered the tooth back to the Bruins bench.

Johnny Boychuk picked up David Krejci's lost teeth and hand-delivered them to the Bruins bench pic.twitter.com/b9f1B3jBoq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2018

No word if Boychuk thought about playing the Tooth Fairy and giving Krejci a quarter instead of the lost tooth.

