David Jones weighs in on why he thinks some Memphis basketball players quit at SMU
Memphis basketball star David Jones reacts to the Tigers' 27-point loss at SMU Sunday.
Memphis basketball star David Jones reacts to the Tigers' 27-point loss at SMU Sunday.
The incident was the second during a court storm on Sunday, following Caitlin Clark’s collision with an Ohio State fan in Columbus.
A big Jordan Spieth misfire and an even bigger Hideki Matsuyama win — along with a quick Tiger Woods appearance — highlight the golf stories of the week.
UConn rolled to a 28-point win over Marquette on Saturday in yet another dominant showing for last year’s national champions.
Mike Conley, who was traded to Minnesota by the Jazz last year, was set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
South Carolina won its 42nd and 43rd consecutive regular season SEC games last week, but it wasn't easy.
With players returning from absences for a variety of reasons or changing teams, now is a good time to consider these six skaters for your roster.
Hendriks won't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
Rick Pitino’s first season at St. John’s isn’t done yet, but he sounds completely over it.
Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and is working to be ready for the Dodgers’ season opener March 20 in South Korea.
"I am a Laker, and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way," said James.
Will Zalatoris revealed on Sunday that a close family member died unexpectedly on Thursday. “This whole week was for her.”
Hideki Matsuyama pulled out two ridiculous shots and nearly matched the course record at Riviera Country Club on Sunday afternoon.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent to the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
The UFC has a new featherweight champion.
The Southern California native and former UCLA star has never won at Riviera Country Club, which is “on the list that I’d like to win the most.”
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
Here are a few things to keep an eye on as the league’s best and brightest strut their stuff across three days of basketball-related activities.
The Bucks are 3-7 under Doc Rivers.
Tiger Woods completely shanked what should have been a very simple approach shot late in his round on Thursday afternoon in what was a very relatable moment.