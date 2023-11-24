David Jones torches Arkansas in Memphis basketball's win. Here are 5 takeaways

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Memphis basketball's David Jones feasted on Arkansas, scoring a career-high 36 points to lead the Tigers to a 84-79 win at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday.

The Tigers (5-0), ranked 23rd in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, advance to the tournament finals, where they will face Villanova (5-1) on Friday (2:30 p.m., ESPN).

What was once a strong rivalry, Memphis and Arkansas (4-2) last played in January 2003, which added to the already high stakes of the matchup inside Imperial Arena. Razorbacks fans far outnumbered Tigers fans. But Jones and his teammates thoroughly cooked Arkansas, which will face North Carolina Friday.

Memphis and Arkansas went through 13 lead changes in the first half. But the lead changed just once after halftime, as the Tigers seized control early in the second half and held on late despite a push from the Razorbacks, who cut it to a 4-point game with less than a minute left.

Nick Jourdain dropped 12 for Memphis, while Jaykwon Walton contributed 11. Khalif Battle led Arkansas with 21 points.

Here are five takeaways from Thursday's contest.

David Jones' monster performance

Jones was essentially a one-man demolition crew against Arkansas.

The former DePaul and former St. John's standout was everywhere on offense. His previous career-high (33) came on Dec. 10, 2021, with DePaul at Louisville.

Maybe more crucial than anything offensively, Jones scored 12 points at the free throw on 14 attempts. Arkansas hit 20 free throws as a team. But he was a bother defensively as well, finishing with a game-high five steals.

Turnovers equal points

For the second game in a row, Memphis' defense wreaked havoc on an opponent who is typically strong at taking care of the ball.

The Tigers created 18 turnovers versus Michigan on Wednesday. Against Arkansas, which entered play averaging just 11 turnovers a game, Memphis forced 18 against the Razorbacks.

Capitalizing on Arkansas' miscues, the Tigers scored 27 points as a result.

"A few of them, we just gotta be a little bit more tougher," said Arkansas' Davonte Davis.

Nick Jourdain steps up

The 6-foot-9 Temple transfer, Nick Jourdain has showed glimpses of being the glue guy some expected he would be at Memphis.

But against Arkansas, Jourdain cemented that status. He put up a season-high 12 points, including a pair of clutch 3-pointers and a big layup with 44 seconds to play that put the Tigers up 78-72. One in the first half that gave Memphis a 32-30 lead, and another in the second that extended the Tigers' lead to 54-48 with under 15 minutes left.

Perhaps his biggest value came on the defensive end. He was credited with two blocks and no steals, but with starting center Jordan Brown limited to just seven first-half minutes, Jourdain picked up the slack, altering shots, saving 50-50 balls and creating turnovers.

Jourdain ended the game with the highest plus-minus of all Tigers at plus-19.

Jahvon Quinerly's knee

Super senior point guard Jahvon Quinerly's knee problems have been well documented.

He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while playing for Alabama in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Then, earlier this fall, Quinerly hyperextended the same knee. It kept him out of practice for weeks leading up to the start of the regular season.

Quinerly has stayed relatively healthy through the first four games, but he played 32 minutes versus Michigan. So maybe it wasn't much of a surprise when he was immediately outfitted with a knee brace the first time he was substituted out of Thursday's game − an in-game development he had avoided until now.

Is rebounding officially a problem?

The Tigers were obliterated by Michigan in the rebounding department, 50-28. It was the first time since Jan. 5, 2017, against UConn, that Memphis lost the battle of the boards by more than 20.

Thursday wasn't much better. The Razorbacks finished with a 33-24 rebounding advantage, which included a 13-9 edge on the offensive glass. They wound up with 14 second-chance points.

It begs the question: is Memphis' rebounding issue a permanent thing?

