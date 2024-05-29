David Jones remains in NBA Draft, forgoes final season at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With time winding down to withdraw from this year’s NBA Draft, Memphis Tigers forward David Jones decides to keep his name in this year’s draft and miss out on his final season at Memphis.

Now Penny Hardaway will continue to work his magic in the transfer portal to fill the void since losing Jones.

In his only season at Memphis, David Jones averaged 21.8 points, and 7.6 rebounds on 38 percent shooting from three and was a First Team All-AAC selection.

