David Jones leads Memphis basketball to win over Alabama State. 5 things we learned

Memphis basketball overwhelmed Alabama State Friday − first with numbers, then with points.

Acting head coach Rick Stansbury shuffled in 11 different players in the first half. In the second half, the still-fresh Tigers (3-0) created some separation and went on to win 92-75 at FedExForum. David Jones led the way with 22 points, contributing four of Memphis' 11 3-pointers.

Three other Tigers scored in double figures, including Jahvon Quinerly's 16 points. CJ Hines led Alabama State, while former Houston star TJ Madlock (son of Hornets coach, former Memphis standout and former Tigers assistant coach Tony Madlock) put up 16.

Memphis returns to action against Michigan (3-1) on Wednesday (4 p.m., ESPN2) at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Here are five takeaways and observations from Friday's game:

David Jones guts it out

Jones' big game came as somewhat of a surprise to the Tigers.

The St. John's transfer tweaked an ankle in practice this week, and the coaching staff wasn't sure if he would be well enough to play Friday. But Jones gutted it out, playing the best game of his young Memphis career and notching his second straight double-double.

Jones' 22 points are the most he's scored since putting up 24 for DePaul on Feb. 24, 2022, against St. John's. He also came up with three steals.

‘Spurtability’

A team that can score quickly at different times. Stansbury calls it “spurtability” and the Tigers had a lot of it Friday.

Memphis rattled off four separate runs of 6-0 or better in the first half alone. Jordan Brown and Jones combined to stake the Tigers to a 6-0 lead to start the game. Then, an 8-0 run (highlighted by four Jayden Hardaway points) put the home team up 21-10.

When Alabama State cut the lead to 31-30, a quick 6-0 run gave Memphis some breathing room. Then, the Tigers closed the half on a 6-0 run, which consisted of back-to-back 3-pointers from Jones.

So many extra possessions

Memphis went into halftime leading 47-36.

But it could have been an astronomically larger lead if not for all the extra possessions Alabama State earned and were given. The Hornets dominated the offensive glass in the first half, racking up 14 boards off their own misses. On top of that, Memphis committed 10 turnovers to Alabama State's three through the first 20 minutes.

Those glaring deficiencies afforded the Hornets 21 extra possessions in the first half alone. Together, Alabama State scored just eight second-chance points and only four points off turnovers.

Welcome back, Caleb Mills and Jordan Brown

Hardaway went against the grain, holding Caleb Mills and Jordan Brown out of the starting lineup for the first two games of the season − even though both started the Tigers' exhibition games.

But, earlier this week, Hardaway said he saw enough out of the seniors in last week’s win over Missouri to start them.

“Sometimes you’ve gotta shock guys back into reality,” Hardaway said. “And that worked for (Brown) and Caleb. They both now know that they can’t rest or feel entitled. I mean, it wasn’t anything personal. I just thought that energy would come better from Malcolm (Dandridge) and Nicholas (Jourdain). And then, Caleb and Jordan answered the bell.”

Mills finished with 10 points and Brown had 8.

Better at the line

Memphis struggled at the free throw line in its first two games, shooting 65.2% or worse in each outing.

The Tigers turned it around Friday, connecting on 73.9% of its free throws against Alabama State.

