David Jones, Caleb Mills expected to play for Memphis basketball vs. Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Memphis basketball's leading scorer, David Jones, is expected to play Thursday night against Tulsa.

Jones has been dealing with an illness that has kept him off the practice floor most of this week, coach Penny Hardaway said during his weekly radio show Tuesday. But Jones was on the court for pregame warmups at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa prior to tip-off (7 p.m., ESPN+).

"I feel not too good, though," Jones said after last week's win over Austin Peay. "But I’m fighting through it. I don't know what it is, because I've been like this for like two weeks. I don't feel right. I don't feel myself. (But) I'm gonna still fight through it."

Joining Jones and the 15th-ranked Tigers (11-2) on the floor prior to the game was guard Caleb Mills. The Florida State transfer did not play in the second half against Austin Peay with what Hardaway classified as a hip injury. On Tuesday, Hardaway said Mills also missed multiple practices due to the injury.

Jones is averaging 21.2 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. Mills is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds.

