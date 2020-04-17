David Johnson was “very excited” to hear about trade to Texans

Running back David Johnson‘s trade to the Texans became official once he passed a physical earlier this week and Friday brought his first chance to discuss the deal.

Johnson was with his wife when he found out that the Cardinals were trading him as part of the deal that netted them DeAndre Hopkins and said on a conference call that he was happy to hear he’d be heading to a new team.

“We were very excited,” Johnson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “The Texans are very successful, very thankful talking to Bill O’Brien and the way he wanted to utilize me. It was excitement from the start. I have that chip back on my shoulder. I want to get back to 2016, if not better.”

Johnson posted 2,118 yards in 2016, but has only picked up 2,191 over the last three seasons due to injury and inconsistent play. He said that staying healthy is his top priority at the moment is to “just stay healthy” and that he’ll move on to figuring out “the offense quickly whenever that does start.”

The hope for the Texans is that Johnson accomplishes both tasks and makes a splash that helps erase the initial negativity that greeted the trade in Houston.

