David Johnson didn’t practice Wednesday

Cardinals running back David Johnson said that his back locked up on him during last Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but he was able to put up 156 yards from scrimmage and come up with a big catch on the drive that ended with a game-winning field goal.

Johnson’s back apparently hasn’t gotten much better since the game. He was unable to practice with the team on Wednesday and it’s not clear if he’ll be able to work on Thursday or Friday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested that wouldn’t be a requirement for Johnson to play against the Falcons.

“He’s the type of player that it would be a game-time decision. We understand he gets our system, and we can plug him in day of and feel good about him executing at a high level,” Kingsbury said, via AZCentral.com.

Chase Edmonds would be the lead back if Johnson can’t play. He had eight carries for 68 yards and a touchdown last Sunday and 19 carries for 127 yards on the year.