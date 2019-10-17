David Johnson back at practice for Cardinals

The Giants are on set to have their top running back in the lineup for Sunday’s game after Saquon Barkley got in another full practice on Thursday.

Things are looking good for the Arizona backfield as well.

David Johnson sat out Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury, but the team announced he returned as a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Johnson has also been bothered by a back issue in recent weeks.

Johnson hasn’t gotten entirely on track running the ball yet this season. He’s picked up 298 yards on 76 carries, but has been a bit more productive through the air with 30 catches for 315 yards.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday, although he was out of action for a rest day rather than an injury.