Defensive end David Irving’s search for a new team will continue with a visit to Detroit.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Irving visited with the team on Wednesday. He spent time with the Colts earlier this week.

Irving signed to the Raiders practice squad last October and played in two games during the regular season. He was credited with four tackles.

Those appearances were Irving’s first since he played for the Cowboys in 2018. He ended that season on injured reserve with an ankle injury and was suspended indefinitely in March 2019 for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Irving had 12.5 sacks in 37 games with the Cowboys.

David Irving visited with Lions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk