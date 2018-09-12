David Irving returns to Cowboys

The Cowboys welcomed David Irving back to The Star on Tuesday, Jason Garrett confirmed. The defensive lineman remains suspended, meaning he can’t practice with the team until after their Sept. 30 game against Detroit.

But Irving has begun work on his conditioning.

“He worked with our strength coaches in the weight room, did not participate in any meetings or anything like that yet,” Garrett said Wednesday. “We’re just going to try to get him acclimated here day by day. That’s really what the plan is, and hopefully we’ll continue to progress. There are some rules limitations about what he can do, but as we go, we’ll get him more involved in the meetings, and hopefully he’ll be ready to go once he’s done with the suspension and he’ll be a full-speed player for us.”

Irving missed most of the team’s offseason program and all of training camp while attending to his off-field problems, including a custody battle with his ex-girlfriend, who made and recanted domestic violence claims.

“He looks good — looks like he’s in good shape,” Garrett said.

The NFL suspended Irving the first four games of the season for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Irving sat out the first four games last season for violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

The Cowboys, though, have continued to stand behind Irving, who, in the offseason, signed a one-year, $2.91 million tender as a restricted free agent. In 23 games over the past two seasons, Irving has 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.